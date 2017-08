INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The average price for a gallon of gas in Indiana was $2.33 Thursday.

That’s up 16 cents from a month ago, according to AAA numbers.

After a gas tax increase of 10 cents a gallon that took effect July 1, prices in the Hoosier state have continued to climb in August.

