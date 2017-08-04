Manhunt underway for ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate

PAULDING, Ohio (WANE) — More than 50 law enforcement officers from numerous jurisdictions are searching for an inmate who overpowered a deputy and took his handgun during a transport midday Friday.

Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers said Friday that authorities are searching a rural part of the county for 32-year-old Brandon Powell after he forced transport deputy Robert Miller to crash his vehicle around noon Friday during a trip from the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo to the Paulding County Jail.

Landers said Powell scaled a row of seats in the vehicle and, while shackled and handuffed, put Miller in a headlock. During the struggled, Miller crashed the vehicle in a ditch.

After the crash, Landers said Powell stole Miller’s gun and the handcuff key from the deputy and freed himself, then forced Miller to handcuff himself. He then ran off near the intersection of Roads 133 and 176, Landers said.

Miller eventually freed himself and called in to report the incident.

Paulding, Ohio, is about 100 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Landers said Powell has a 40-caliber pistol, two extra magazines and 30 rounds of ammunition. The sheriff said he should be considered armed and “very dangerous.”

An active manhunt was underway. More than 50 officers from multiple jurisdictions, including the FBI, the Ohio Highway Patrol and five area sheriff’s departments, were searching for Powell in an perimeter inside roads 123, 122 and 176 and State Road 111.

Multiple police dogs were included in the search, along with an aviation unit. A helicopter was also called in.

Landers said officers were searching homes and outbuildings in the area. A field near the crash scene was the primary focus, the sheriff said.

“We’re going to work tirelessly, we won’t sleep, we’re going to do whatever we can to sniff this guy out,” said Landers.

Powell was jailed July 8 on a felony rape charge. The Antwerp, Ohio, man became suicidal in jail and was admitted to the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital in Toledo for treatment. He was released from that care Friday and was being transported back to the Paulding County Jail when he escaped, Landers said.

Landers urged residents to lock their doors and be aware. He said residents should protect their property.

Anyone who comes across Powell should not approach him but instead call 911 immediately. Powell was last known to be wearing light-colored clothing. He has dark hair and a stubbled beard.

Paulding County residents were asked to refrain from calling 911 for anything but emergencies while the manhunt is underway. Several roads in the area have been closed by police.