Matthew Broussard performs at Morty’s

He has appeared on ADAM DEVINE’S HOUSE PARTY, THE LEAGUE, and THE MINDY PROJECT, and in 2012, was named the winner of Houston’s Funniest Person. Meet Comedian Matthew Broussard before he takes the stage at Morty’s Comedy Joint tonight and tomorrow night!

Friday, August 4th & Saturday, August 5th @ 7:15 & 9:45 p.m.

Born in New Jersey, raised in Atlanta, Broussard isn’t exactly sure where he’s from. After earning a degree in Applied Mathematics, he started doing opens mics while day-jobbing as a Financial Analyst. He then left that job to pursue comedy full time. And also because he got fired. He was featured as a New Face at the 2015 Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival where also was runner up to Jimmy Carr in the International Roastmasters Invitational.

Outside of telling jokes, he enjoys swimming, sculpting cartoon characters, using semicolons pretentiously, and working on his webcomic, mondaypunday.com, that you should check out if you like puzzles or puns or whatever. And every Monday, you can try to solve one of his visual-play-on-words puzzles on his webcomic mondaypunday.com.

To learn more, visit:

www.mortyscomedy.com

www.mondaypunday.com