Michigan man creates music video to sell home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man is taking a fresh approach to trying to sell his home.

Rather than putting out cookies for a home tour, Zach Roth created a music video detailing the home’s attributes and showcasing its features.

Roth, a children’s music writer, said he wrote the jingle in about two days.

“I’m constantly thinking up little songs about whether it’s a sandwich or something random, so this is a nice segue,” Roth said.

As of Aug. 4, the video had over 23,000 views on Facebook. Realtor Dustin Anderson said the home has had over 20 showings since the video came out.

“A lot of the feedback I get is coming from realtors,” Anderson said. “Almost every single feedback has said, ‘By the way, loved the video.’”

Roth said they had family and friends come over to help create the video commemorating and helping sell the home.