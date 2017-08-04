Neglect sentence adds to man’s prison time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man already facing more than two decades in prison had another three years added after he pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent.

Online court records show Ali Al-Awadi received the additional prison time on Wednesday in a Marion County court.

Ali Al-Awadi in 2016 was sentenced to 27 years in prison after being convicted on federal child pornography charges.

In August 2014, Al-Awadi was arrested after a 4-year-old girl came forward and said he inappropriately touched her, causing pain. At the time, Al-Awadi, who was 20, worked at Children’s Choice Learning Center, a day care on the grounds of St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital that closed in 2015.

Prosecutors said that he molested the girl while she was napping and took several photos on his cellphone.