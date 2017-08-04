North Carolina police: Baby kept in cage for 23 hours a day

MADISON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina couple is in jail accused of keeping a baby in a cage for most of the day and only feeding the child small amounts of food.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said in a Facebook post that Haley Trantham and Vincent Lee II are each charged with two counts of child abuse.

Sheriff Harwood said deputies investigating a child neglect complaint found the baby in a “self-made cage” in the upstairs area of the couple’s home.

“Detectives investigating the case were able to determine that the infant had been being confined to the cage for 23 hours or more daily and only given minimal amounts food,” Harwood said.

He said the baby received medical treatment.

Authorities have not given an exact age on the child, only that the child was under 2.

The couple is in the Madison County Detention Facility.