INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A rolled over truck has closed all southbound lanes near the I-70 North split.

The accident happened on I-65 near the 112 mile marker, all southbound lanes in the area are currently blocked.

INDOT says they expect the lane to be closed for two hours.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the area.

BREAKING: ISP & INDOT say that I-70 WB in the N split will stay closed until at least 7 AM. Traffic can still use Michigan/Ohio ramp. pic.twitter.com/hTt1DKJ5pX — Kevin Ratermann (@Kevin_Ratermann) August 4, 2017

I-65 MM 112.5 SB at I-70 North Split All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) August 4, 2017