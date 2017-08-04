Services set to get underway Friday for Lt. Aaron Allan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two days of memorial services are beginning for a police officer who was fatally shot while trying to help a man trapped inside an overturned car in Indianapolis.

Visitation is set for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday for Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan at Crown Hill Funeral Home in Indianapolis.

The funeral for the 38-year-old married father of two sons will be Saturday at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, with hundreds of police officers expected among the mourners.

Authorities say Allan was trying to help 28-year-old Jason Brown after a July 27 car crash when Brown suddenly became agitated and opened fire, striking the officer 11 times. Brown faces murder charges and has been hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after two officers fired on him following Allan’s shooting.