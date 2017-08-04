State police seek help to find Indiana woman

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are seeking help to find a 28-year-old woman from Hanover, Indiana.

Brittany Hormann was last seen Saturday in Madison, Ind. Her mother reported her as missing on Saturday. Hormann has ties to Bartholomew, Jennings and Scott counties.

Police described Hormann as 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair. According to family, she does not suffer from any medical conditions but contacts family members on a daily basis; they have not seen or heard from her since Saturday. There are concerns she could be in danger, police said, and there is no vehicle information.

Anyone with information should call the state police post at Sellersburg at 1-800-872-6743 or outside of Indiana at 812-246-5424. All callers can remain anonymous.