Top 8 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 4-6

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking for something to do in the Indianapolis area this weekend, there is plenty going on that is sure to keep you busy.

Check out the top eight things going in and around Indianapolis this weekend.

1. Indiana State Fair – opening weekend

The Indiana State Fair gates will open for the 160th time this Friday at 8:30 a.m. Before the gates open, weather permitting (and it is not looking promising with wind/rain lingering into Friday morning), the Giant Hot Air Balloon Race will take off at 6 a.m. If they don’t take the balloons up in the morning, the weather will cooperate for the balloon glow Friday night at 9 p.m.

You can also catch the DockDogs, Racing Pigs, demonstrations, live music, delicious food and more through the weekend.

2. Tour de Fat – Indy

New Belgium Brewery is bringing the Tour de Fat to Indianapolis this Saturday, just one stop on a 33 city tour of beer, bikes and bemusement.

This beer carnival will feature several music acts, circus performers and magicians, attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. Tickets are $25 and some proceeds will benefit IndyCog, a bike riding organization based in central Indiana. The event begins at 4 p.m. at Military Park.

3. 10th Annual Mass Ave Criterium and Cycling Festival

The weather will be great for a bike race this Saturday and beginning at 1 p.m. on Mass Ave, cyclists will take to the streets in the 10th Annual Mass Ave Criterium.

Expect a line-up of over 400 racers and 5,000 fans to take to the street for one of Indy’s most exciting sporting events of the year.

4. Indy Burger Battle

Tickets are $30 online, $35 at the gate and $10 for children ages 6-12 which will allow you to sample one slider from each competitor and it’s also good for one beverage. Your vote for favorite will decide the People’s Choice award and local celebrity judges will decide the Critics’ Choice winner to crown the best burgers in Indianapolis and send the competitors on to the World Food Championships in Orange Beach, Alabama!

5. Indiana State Wiffleball Championships

The Indy Eleven and Indiana Fever are both back in town this weekend, but a different sporting event might end up taking the spotlight as Indianapolis plays host to the 2017 Indiana State Wiffleball Championships!

The Irsay Family YMCA at 950 E 16th St. will play host to the 3 v. 3, round robin, single-elimination tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Admission is FREE!

6. Crooning for a Cause

If you’re a karaoke fan, be it singer or spectator, scrounge up $5 and head to the south steps of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument this Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. you can sing, or croon, your favorite song to support Riley Children’s Hospital.

7. Weekend Music Roundup

We’ve got a ton of musical performances and festivals in town this weekend, enough to fill 3 top 8 lists of their own.

Performers who will be in the are this weekend include Mary J. Blige, The Beach Boys, Idina Menzel, Maddie & Tay, Brantley Gilbert and more.

Festivals happening this weekend include: 3rd Annual MusicFest for MS at Crown Hill Cemetery, 13th Annual Electro Music Festival, Indy Folk Fest Finale, Hispanic Music Fest, the Back Alley Ballyhoo and more.

8. Summer Daze Dash 5-20k

The latest race in the Grand Park Running Series will begin this Sunday at 6 a.m. at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN.

Registration price includes participation in a race between a 5k and 20k, a collectable dog tag (medal) and a swag bag. This race benefits “Girls on the Run,” a life-changing, nonprofit program for girls in the third through eighth grade. Its mission is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running.

