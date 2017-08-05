AMBER Alert issued out of West Lafayette; four children believed to be in extreme danger

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators are searching for a mother and her four children after she is believed to have abducted them.

The West Layette Police Department is seeking Victoria Whorton, 27, after she allegedly abducted her four children.

Whorton is 5’2″ and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Whorton and her four children were last seen August 3 in West Lafayette.

The children are believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators do not have a vehicle description.

Please contact West Lafayette Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911 if you have any information.

Her children are:

Azzura Ballard, a 7-year-old girl, 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Akira Ballard, a 3-year-old girl, 3 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ahleiryah Ballard, a 1-year-old girl.

Anthony Ballard Jr., a 8-year-old boy, 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

