Hotel cancels reservation for San Diego family who made it a year ago to see solar eclipse

SAN DIEGO (KRON/CNN) — A San Diego family is changing their plans to see a solar eclipse after a North Carolina hotel canceled their reservation made over a year ago.

Rick Wilkinson says he booked multiple hotel rooms at Wyndham’s Microtel Inn and Suites for his nine family members.

It was all for a glimpse of this month’s solar eclipse.

Wilkinson was so excited about the eclipse that he made a hotel reservation more than a year ago just to find out a few weeks prior to his trip that his reservation was canceled.

The hotel says Wilkinson requested the cancellation but he claims that is a cover up.

Wilkinson says because of price gouging he lost his rooms.

He now plans to follow up with the hotel once he arrives in North Carolina later this month.