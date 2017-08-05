Man stable after being shot in the head on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in stable condition after police say he was shot in the head in an incident on the west side.

It happened Saturday night in the 1000 block of West Troy Avenue, in an area that appears to serve as a semi truck depot.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. on a possible person shot.

According to IMPD Capt. Turner at the scene, an argument was involved, but the motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Police believe both the victim and the suspect are truck drivers.

Turner also said it appeared to be an isolated incident, and not believed to be connected to trespassing.

Authorities have a 55-year-old male suspect in custody who they say is cooperating.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition, but as of Saturday around 10:30 p.m., authorities have said he is stable and talking.