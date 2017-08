INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person is dead as a result of an early morning crash on I-465 early Saturday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. on I-465 at US 31 when officials responded to a serious crash.

Sergeant John Perrine tweeted that the crash was a single vehicle one.

🚧🚧🚧🚧 I-465 WB near Harding is closed. Emergency crews on scene of a single vehicle fatal crash — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) August 5, 2017

The crash shut down all westbound lanes for a period of time.