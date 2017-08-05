Procession, funeral for slain police Lt. Aaron Allan underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A day of events honoring slain Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan is underway, beginning with a police procession accompanying him to where his public funeral will take place.

A police escort, made up of dozens of law enforcement officers, began early Saturday morning, taking Allan from Crown Hill Funeral Home to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where his public funeral will begin at 11 a.m.

24-Hour News 8’s live coverage of the procession starts on Daybreak and continues with a simulcast of Allan’s funeral at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV and our sister station MyINDY-TV 23. Starting at 2 p.m., coverage of Allan’s funeral will continue live on MyINDY-TV 23.

You can also stream coverage here from 11 a.m. Saturday until the procession ends at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Authorities have provided the procession route — from the funeral home to the funeral, and then south to the Southport police station for Allan’s “10-42” End of Shift, and to Crown Hill Cemetery, Allan’s final resting place. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested that people who wish to pay their respects avoid parking on the procession route, to leave a clear path.

The man accused of killing Allan is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 9.

The Indianapolis community, as well as many across Indiana and the country, has come together in the wake of Allan’s death to show support to Allan’s family and to Southport police.