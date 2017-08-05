Woman accidentally shot at end of Lt. Allan funeral

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman was sent to the hospital after she was accidentally shot toward the conclusion of the funeral for Lieutenant Aaron Allan.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse where the funeral was being held.

The woman has been identified as a female member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The gun discharged as people were standing up to leave Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sergeant Kendale Adams with IMPD said it isn’t yet clear who’s gun discharged.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the leg and was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital with non-serious injuries.