DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead following a crash in southern Indiana Saturday evening.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in Dubois County when a 27-year-old man struck a moped carrying two riders on State Road 56.

The collision threw one rider from the moped, while the second victim was pinned under the truck. Both riders would succumb to their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.