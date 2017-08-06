Block party shines light on Indy black-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A block party Sunday afternoon drew a big crowd on the west side.

More than 100 black-owned businesses, black-owned food truck vendors, a farmers market and a dentist took over the grounds of the Flanner House on Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Street.

This is the second year for the Black-Owned Business Block Party.

On Sunday, Dominic Dorsey, founder of Indianapolis social justice organization Don’t Sleep and organizer of the block party, spoke with 24-Hour News 8 about the goal behind the annual event.

“Today we are empowering black-owned businesses, we are encouraging people to support these black-owned businesses, not just today but into the future, to empower them to take ownership of their businesses, put money into their future and their children’s future,” Dorsey said.

He added that he also wanted to showcase all the beauty that is in the 46208 area, including the Flanner House.