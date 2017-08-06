IMPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with IMPD are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Officials say Victor Lorenzo went missing at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 after he was last seen leaving his home in the 2800 block of Skyline Drive.

He is described as standing at 4 feet 11 inches and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.