Indiana boy, 4, finds gun in bedroom, fatally shoots self

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old northwestern Indiana boy has fatally shot himself after finding a gun at a babysitter’s house.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Mark Back says the boy located a handgun in a case under a bed in a bedroom of the Crown Point home Saturday morning. He says the boy was able to open the case and handled the firearm, firing a single round that struck him.

The boy was identified as Eric Cole of Wheatfield.

Back says investigators don’t expect charges to be filed.