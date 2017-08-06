Introducing America’s fastest growing sport: Pickleball

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a trip up to Zionsville at The Pearson Automotive Tennis Club to learn more about pickleball. At first glance, the sport is very similar to ping pong, but comes with its differences.

Wolfsie even got a chance to try his hand at the game.

You can also try your hand at the game during an exhibition and clinic at the tennis center on Friday, August 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.