Muncie schools to resume Monday; district says bus issues resolved

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Students in Muncie will head back to school on Monday.

The district canceled the second day of class last week after major issues with buses.

Many parents are still frustrated after some buses were more than an hour late or simply never seemed to show to pick kids up before school.

District leaders told 24-Hour News 8 that it all came down to issues with the routes.

The Indiana Department of Education and other state school districts stepped in to offer assistance as Muncie worked to resolve transportation issues.

Officials said redistricting after the closure of three elementary schools, a new transportation company, and bus drivers quitting days before school started all led to the chaos.

We spoke with one mother who said she isn’t happy with the district, as they close schools and deal with a financial crisis. She said she tried to stay positive for her kids as they started a new school year, but it became tough after the transportation issues the first day of school.

“To get them all excited and then, oh the buses will show up, and then reassure them that when they went to school, ‘Oh they will have it figured out by the time you get home from school, everything will be OK.’ Then it was literally the complete opposite. It is nothing I ever want to experience again,” said Monda Self, a Muncie parent.

She said she she’s seen buses driving through the neighborhood the past few days, so she’s optimistic the issue will be resolved.

The district also posted on their website that elementary students will be dismissed early this week.

Parents can expect their students to be dropped off as much as a half hour early.

Muncie Community Schools has also posted additional phone numbers on their website for parents to call if they experience any issues. Click here for more information.