11-year-old girl struck by train in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 11-year-old girl was in critical condition Monday after being struck by a train on the city’s west side.

The call for help came about 2:45 p.m.

After an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer arrived, he found the girl critically injured on the tracks near South Lynhurst Road just south of Rockville Road. The tracks in that area run south of Wayne Township Schools’ Garden City Elementary.

Capt. Mike Pruitt with Wayne Township Fire Department said it was not immediately known why the girl was on the tracks.

The girl was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in critical condition. An adult family member was with the girl.

Residents say they heard a loud screeching sound followed by a boom as the train attempted to come to a sudden stop.

Wayne Twp Fire & EMS on the scene of child struck by a train between Holt & Lyhurst. Child in critical condition enroute to Riley pic.twitter.com/arpYzBJxMP — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) August 7, 2017

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and CSX, the railroad involved, are investigating the incident.

24-Hour News 8 received the following statement from CSX Assistant Vice President of Media and Communications Rob Doolittle:

At approximately 2:50 p.m. EST a CSX freight train travelling from Avon Yard in Indianapolis to Cincinnati struck a child near Lynhurst Drive behind Garden City Elementary School. The child was transported from the scene for medical attention, and CSX appreciates the efforts of emergency personnel, including the Wayne Township Fire Department, who responded to the scene. Our thoughts are with all those involved in today’s accident, which is especially difficult because it involves a child. CSX representatives are on site to assist local authorities with their investigation of this incident.”