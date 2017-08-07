2 hurt in car collision with culvert on U.S. 40 near Straughn

STRAUGHN, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were seriously injured Monday when their car left the road and collided into a concrete culvert.

Indiana State Police said troopers responded about 2:40 p.m. to the one-car crash on U.S. 40 just east of Bentonville Road near the Henry-Wayne county line. It’s about 35 miles east of Indianapolis.

Trooper Scott Keegan found a white 2007 Mazda off the right side of U.S. 40 with heavy damage to the driver’s side door. Keegan’s preliminary investigation revealed that the car was westbound and initially ran off the left side of U.S. 40 until the driver overcorrected and caused the car to leave the right side of westbound US 40.

“After leaving the right side of the road the car collided with a concrete culvert on the driver’s door,” a release from Sgt. John Bowling, a public information officer for the Pendleton post, said.

The male driver suffered a head injury and was flown by medical helicopter to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital. The driver’s condition was not indicated in the release. The male passenger was taken by Henry County EMS to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he was in stable condition. Neither man was identified.

“Due to a lack of identification on the injured and a language barrier at the scene, the names of the two injured are being withheld until family can be located and notified,” the release said. “The names will be released in an update as they are made available. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the cause of the crash.”