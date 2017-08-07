4-year-old helps family escape house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 4-year-old boy helped save his family from a house fire in Wayne Township.
The fire broke out Monday around 11 a.m. in the 4000 block of Rockville Road — that’s near the intersection with Holt Road.
Wayne Township says four people were inside with the child when the fire broke out.
The child woke everyone up.
A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but everyone else was uninjured.
It’s believed a faulty baseboard heater is to blame.
There were no working smoke alarms in the home.