4-year-old helps family escape house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 4-year-old boy helped save his family from a house fire in Wayne Township.

The fire broke out Monday around 11 a.m. in the 4000 block of Rockville Road — that’s near the intersection with Holt Road.

Wayne Township says four people were inside with the child when the fire broke out.

The child woke everyone up.

A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but everyone else was uninjured.

It’s believed a faulty baseboard heater is to blame.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home.