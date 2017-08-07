All about Apricots and Almonds with Chef Elle

She calls it “the forgotten fruit!” In our Indy Style kitchen today, Chef Elle shows us two EASY recipes, all made with the deliciousness of apricots and almonds!

Chicken Brine

1-4 lb. chicken

32 oz. water

2 tbsp. Himalayan pink salt

Add water and salt to a large container and stir until salt has completely dissolved. Using a clever or sharp knife, split the chicken (also known as spatchcock), removing the back. Set chicken in brine. Cover and refrigerate an hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Remove chicken from brine and pat dry. Lightly coat chicken with oil and roast until thermometer registers 165 degrees Fahrenheit in the thickest part of both white and dark meat.

Remove chicken from oven and baste with glaze. Return chicken to oven an additional minute or two, allowing the glaze to caramelize.

Apricot Glaze

2 tbsp. grapeseed oil

2 shallots, minced

½ c apricot juice

¼ c bourbon

3 tbsp. mild pepper sauce

sea salt

To prepare glaze, set a medium pot over medium heat. Add oil and shallots, and season with sea salt. Once shallots begin to brown, add remaining ingredients. After sauce begins boiling, reduce heat to medium-low to allow it to thicken, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Once cool, transfer to a blender and purée. Set aside until needed.

Apricot-Almond Chicken Salad

12 oz. crisp greens

3 apricots, cut into wedges

1/ 3 c blanched almond pieces

apricot chicken, cut into pieces

To assemble salad, add a few tablespoons of apricot vinaigrette in a large bowl. Add greens, gently tossing to coat with vinaigrette. Sprinkle in almonds, apricots, and chicken, drizzling extra dressing as needed.

Apricot Vinaigrette

2 oz. white balsamic vinegar

2 oz. apricot juice

1 tbsp. maple syrup

3 oz. grapeseed oil

sea salt

With the exception of sea salt, add ingredients to a jar. Secure the lid and shake vigorously. Taste and sprinkle in sea salt.

Apricot Chiffon Pie

Crust

8 oz. shortbread cookies

1 c almonds

4 ½ T butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Place shortbread cookies and almonds in food processor to crumble. While motor is on, slowly drizzle in melted butter. Transfer mixture to a standard pie pan and evenly distribute along bottom and sides.

Transfer to oven and bake 10 to 12 minutes. *The crust should be slightly brown along the edges.

Chiffon Filling

8 oz. goat cheese

1 c powdered sugar

3 tsp. orange zest

½ c apricot preserves

2 c heavy cream, cold

2 tsp. unflavored gelatin

4 tsp. water

Place gelatin and water in a small container. Using a small whisk, stir well to remove any lumps. Set aside, allowing the gelatin to firm.

Meanwhile, add goat cheese, powdered sugar, and orange zest to mixing bowl. Using a stand or hand mixer, beat on medium speed until creamy. Reduce speed to low and slowly add heavy cream.

Once cheese mixture begins to thicken, transfer gelatin and water to a small pot and set over low heat. Once gelatin has melted and bubbles occur, remove from heat.

Meanwhile, beat cheese and cream mixture until thick and fluffy. Reduce speed to low and slowly incorporate gelatin.

Turn mixer off and gently fold in apricot preserves.

Pour pie filling into crust and refrigerate at least 8 hours to set.

Garnish with apricot wedges and enjoy.

Easy Solutions: To reduce brining time by half, inject the chicken with brine. If purchasing preserves, select those sweetened with natural fruit juices. Lastly, for the pie, if you have berries on hand, use them instead.

