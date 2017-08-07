Celebrate Broad Ripple’s rich history during 4-day carnival

Immerse yourself in the history of Broad Ripple with carnival rides, games, food trucks and more! Lisa Ripley, Indy Urban Flea, and Kent Springer, Broad Ripple Village Association, tell us more:

Broad Ripple Carnival sponsored by State Farm-Elizabeth Marshall

August 10-13

Carnival rides and games

Food trucks

Craft beer garden sponsored by Average Joe’s

Live entertainment

Community booths

History exhibit sponsored by Broad Ripple Gazette

Indy Urban Flea

Dog night on Thursday

Celebrating Broad Ripple’s Rich History

An amusement park was built on the site of Broad Ripple Park (1500 Broad Ripple Avenue) in 1906 and the carousel that once was in the park is now at the Children’s Museum. Broad Ripple will celebrate the history of the area with a four-day festival featuring carnival rides and games, food and drink, a craft beer garden, live entertainment and community booths. A history exhibit provided by Broad Ripple Gazette will be on display and Saturday will feature an artisan and vintage market.

To learn more, visit www.broadripplecarnival.org.