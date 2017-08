INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child is in critical condition after being struck by a train on the city’s west side.

It happened Monday afternoon on the rail line near Plainfield Avenue, between Holt Road and South Lynhurst Drive.

Wayne Township Fire Department and other first responders worked the scene and provided information via Twitter:

Wayne Twp Fire & EMS on the scene of child struck by a train between Holt & Lyhurst. Child in critical condition enroute to Riley pic.twitter.com/arpYzBJxMP — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) August 7, 2017

The child was on the way to Riley Children’s Hospital as of 3:14 p.m.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.