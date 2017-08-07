Cybercrime suspect who ‘sextorted’ minor, mocked FBI on social media charged

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges have been made against a man who threatened an entire city and sexually exploited minors for over a year.

Documents said that 26-year-old Buster Hernandez went by “Brian Kil” to blackmail and harass minors online. The same documents state that Hernandez would target unknown girls and would falsely claim that he obtained sexually explicit images of the victim online. If the victim replied, Hernandez would tell them to send more explicit images and would post them online once the victim refused to comply. Hernandez would also send the images or videos to the victim’s family or friends in an attempt to shame them.

After targeting one victim in particular for a period of 16 months, Hernandez threatened a massacre at Plainfield High School where the victim attended. One message read: “I will slaughter your entire class and save you for last. I will lean over you as you scream and cry and beg for mercy right before I slit your ear.” He went on to threaten violence if the police responded and made racial and homophobic slurs.

The threats caused both Plainfield and Danville High School to close temporarily.

Hernandez would then begin to target other various people in or around Plainfield using a number of Facebook accounts.

In an “apology” note Hernandez posted to Facebook on February 4, 2016, Hernandez claimed that while he indeed fabricated most of the story, he’d never be caught by the FBI or Plainfield Police Department and that he’d get away with the crime(s).

Following more threats using different accounts, the FBI finally traced Hernandez;s IP address on June 9 of 2017 by using a tracking tool on a video while posing as one of the victims.

Hernandez faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child, threats to use an explosive device, threats to injure, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, threats to use an explosive device and threats to injure.

The Plainfield Community School Corporation released a statement in the arrest:

We have been notified by the U.S. Department of Justice that an arrest has been made in the cyberterrorism case known locally as #BrianKil. News of the arrest brings tremendous relief to families not just here in Plainfield, but nationwide. While we know very little about the case or the arrest, we do know that this individual is alleged to have been involved in similar scenarios across the country; this was not isolated to Plainfield. The months of cyber-terrorism were very difficult, and yet we experienced a tremendous outpouring of support, cooperation, and assistance. Our PCSC employees worked diligently to ensure our students experienced as much normalcy as possible, while continuing to provide a safe learning environment. Superintendent Scott Olinger stated, “Thank you to our students, who conducted themselves with dignity and respect during a very difficult time. Thank you to our parents, for your support and encouragement. And thank you to our staff. Your dedication is, quite simply, the best.” Of course, the Town of Plainfield and the Plainfield Police Department have been great partners. With financial support shared by the Town, the PPD provided additional officers in our schools, and additional patrols around town. Their commitment to securing our schools, and our community, is second to none. While the threats have been silent for more than a year, we remember all too well the stress that we endured. Superintendent Olinger added, “It is important to note: this does not mean that our safety and security measures will lessen. Protecting the children of Plainfield will always be our #1 priority.” We’ve learned a great deal over the past 20 months. Cyber crimes are far more difficult to investigate and solve than television shows make it appear. But the cooperation of countless public safety agencies has resulted in an arrest, and we are incredibly grateful.

You can read the entire criminal complaint against Buster “Brian Kil” Hernandez below. These documents include strong language and threats.