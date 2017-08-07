Don Baylor, former MVP and manager of year, dead at 68

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died. He was 68.

Baylor died Monday at a hospital in Austin, Texas, his son, Don Baylor Jr., told the Austin American-Statesman. His wife, Rebecca Baylor, confirmed the death in a statement posted on Major League Baseball’s website. He battled multiple myeloma for more than 10 years.

Baylor played in all 162 games in 1979 and finished with career highs in homers (36), RBIs (139), hits (186) and runs (120) while helping the Angels to the American League West title before they lost to Baltimore in the AL championship series.

He was the first manager of the expansion Rockies, leading them to their first playoff appearance in the franchise’s third season. He also managed the Chicago Cubs.