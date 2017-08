INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†From used table saws and truck lifts to laptops, monitors and filing cabinets, get ready to bid!

The Indianapolis airport is hosting an auction, starting Tuesday at 10 a.m at 2601 S. Hoffman Road.

Many of the items for sale are surplus and obsolete airport assets.

The airport’s many unclaimed items, including cameras, jewelry, clothing and even a bicycle, are available online only here.

For a list of more items up for auction, click here.