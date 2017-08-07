Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Logansport home

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) – A death investigation is currently underway after two people were found deceased in a Logansport house.

Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Loganpsort police officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Hanna Street. After arriving on scene, two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, inside the house.

According to the Logansport Police Department, the bodies have been identified as being that of 24-year-old Brooke Day and 41-year-old David Rush.

No further information has been released about the incident at this time.

Anyone with information on the deadly incident is asked to contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-753-4101.