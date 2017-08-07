NASA responds to job application from 9-year-old ‘guardian of the galaxy’

(WFLA) – A 9-year-old sci-fi fan grabbed NASA’s attention when he sent them an adorable application letter.
The space agency was looking for a new protection officer, and in a job posting, they said they wanted someone capable of keeping the planet safe from “microbial contamination from other planets.”
The youngster, Jack Davis, a self-proclaimed “guardian of the galaxy” from New Jersey, threw his hat in the ring, and sent NASA a letter explaining why he’s perfect for the job.
“I may be nine but I think I would be a fit for the job,” Jack wrote.
He goes on to detail his astronomical background.
“I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see,” the 9-year-old continued. “I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black.”
“I am great at video games. I am young so I can learn to think like an alien.”
He signs the letter off with the words: “Sincerely, Jack Davis, Guardian of the Galaxy, fourth grade.”
NASA shared the letter on their Twitter page and attached their reply to Jack, which reads: “I hear you are a ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ and that you’re interested in being a NASA planetary protection officer. That’s great!”
“Our planetary protection officer position is really cool and is very important work,” Dr James L Green, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, wrote.
“We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!”