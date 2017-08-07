NASA responds to job application from 9-year-old ‘guardian of the galaxy’

(WFLA) – A 9-year-old sci-fi fan grabbed NASA’s attention when he sent them an adorable application letter.

The space agency was looking for a new protection officer, and in a job posting, they said they wanted someone capable of keeping the planet safe from “microbial contamination from other planets.”

The youngster, Jack Davis, a self-proclaimed “guardian of the galaxy” from New Jersey, threw his hat in the ring, and sent NASA a letter explaining why he’s perfect for the job.

“I may be nine but I think I would be a fit for the job,” Jack wrote.

He goes on to detail his astronomical background.

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replied https://t.co/932pj3Q50B pic.twitter.com/RhcGdnzGAw — NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2017

“I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see,” the 9-year-old continued. “I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black.”

“I am great at video games. I am young so I can learn to think like an alien.”

He signs the letter off with the words: “Sincerely, Jack Davis, Guardian of the Galaxy, fourth grade.”

NASA shared the letter on their Twitter page and attached their reply to Jack, which reads: “I hear you are a ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ and that you’re interested in being a NASA planetary protection officer. That’s great!”

“Our planetary protection officer position is really cool and is very important work,” Dr James L Green, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division, wrote.

“We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!”