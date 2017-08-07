No-Waste Wedding: how to recycle and reuse after saying “I Do”

Wedding planning advice can be found everywhere. There’s no shortage of books, articles and blogs on the subject. They will tell you all there is to know about planning from the moment you get engaged through the moment the dance floor opens at your reception. There’s one thing that’s left out of the planning – what to do with everything AFTER the party is over.

At the end of the night, you will have leftover food/cake, flowers and decorations. No one wants to be wasteful, so here are a few ways to recycle all of the aspects of your wedding, courtesy of Lisa and Lean of FancyFlip Events!

FOOD

In the spirit of helping your neighbor, consider any of these options for a way to keep any uneaten food from going to waste.

1) Take it to a homeless or a women’s shelter

2) Take it to a soup kitchen

3) Donate it to a church that might know of a family in need

First check with your caterer on their policy on leftover food and how they handle it, then with the shelter, kitchen or church ahead of your wedding date and let them know about your plan. You may not have a lot left, but your generosity will be appreciated no matter the amount of the donation.

FLOWERS

Nursing homes, or hospital waiting rooms are great places to donate your fresh flowers after the big day. If you want to keep the giving more personal, offer to gift your florals to guests who attend the wedding. For instance, if your wedding is close to Mother’s Day, why not gift your fresh flower arrangements to the moms on your guest list who hold a special place in your heart? Consider bringing a 5-gallon bucket to put some water in, then at the end of the night place all your flowers inside those to keep them fresh until you can donate them. Or if you are gifting them you can make up a few “to-go” vases easily out of 2 liter pop bottles or just wrap them in some wet paper towels until they get home to put them in a vase.

DÉCOR / ACCESSORIES

Now let’s talk about the most exciting way to recycle your wedding, by being a seller at a FancyFlip wedding resale. You can help other brides-to-be stretch their wedding budget all while making money back on decorations and accessories from your ceremony, reception, bridal shower and rehearsal dinner. Let’s be honest, no one need 25 centerpieces sitting in their garage, right? The events bring in lots of excited brides-to-be who are ready to buy. We’ve had sellers who have made anywhere from enough money to treat themselves to a nice dinner out to enough to take a luxurious weekend getaway! It all depends on what you have left and how much of it. It is only $35.00 to reserve your space at a FancyFlip Wedding resale, and you keep 100% of the money made from your sales!

Lastly, if you still have a few things left after the resale, you can donate the remaining things to Goodwill or Salvation Army. If all you have left is a dress, shoes or accessories, you may want to try contacting a local consignment shop. They might be able to sell your dress and get a little more money back in your pocket as well. Weddings can be expensive, but they don’t have to be wasteful. By donating or recycling the items from your “Special Day” you can help make someone else’s day special.

FancyFlip Wedding Resale

September 10, Wyndham Indianapolis West, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.fancyflipevents.com.