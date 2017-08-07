Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are seeking the whereabouts of a man after he went missing Sunday.

78-year-old Robert Runyen is said to be 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 275 pounds. He was last seen wearing black slacks and white tennis shoes.

Runyen may be disoriented and require medical assistance and is also believed to be in danger.

He is believed to be driving a dark blue Buick LaSabre with Illinois plates 203711.

If you have any info on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213.