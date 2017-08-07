U.S. attorney to announce charges in Plainfield cyber threats case

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Attorney General Josh Minkler is set to announce federal charges Monday morning in connection to cyber threats that led to school and commercial closures in the Plainfield area in December of 2015.

Minkler will announce charges at 10 a.m. in the Plainfield Town Courtroom, alongside Special Agent in Charge Jay Abbott with the Indianapolis FBI Office, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter and officials from Plainfield and Brownsburg police departments, according to a press release sent out Sunday evening.

On the evening of Dec. 16, 2015 and into the morning of Dec. 17, online threats were posted on social media, aimed at Plainfield High School and some of its students, including a post on Facebook claiming that there’d be a “bloodbath” at the school. Those threats led officials to close all Plainfield schools on Dec. 17, during final exams leading up to students’ winter break, announcing students would return to school after the holidays. The threats came amidst similar threats made to Danville High School.

On Dec. 17, 24-Hour News 8 spoke to a number of students who were either named in the online threats or tagged in the social media posts.

On the evening of Dec. 18, The Shops at Perry Crossing, also located in Plainfield, were evacuated after receiving a threat posted on the mall’s Facebook page. Plainfield police said they believed the people responsible for the threats to Plainfield High School were also responsible for the threat made against the mall. Additional threats were made against the shopping center and a number of its retailers two days later.

After nearly a week passed without an arrest made, local authorities set up a tip line, working with the FBI to track down the person responsible for making the online threats.

Plainfield students returned to school on Jan. 4, 2016, with additional security measures in place, despite more threats being posted on Jan. 2.

On Jan. 5, federal agents served warrants related to the case at a home on Avon Avenue in Plainfield.

Then on Jan. 20, officials held a community forum to address questions and concerns related to the investigation. That’s when some who attended the meeting said they saw posts from the account that made the earlier threats, describing in detail clothing and conversation from the forum. Police also arrested a 37-year-old man that night for bringing a gun onto the school property.

On May 24, authorities conducted a criminal investigation at a second home on Avon Avenue, thought to be in connection with the online threats.