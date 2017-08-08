80-year-old pretended to be homeless, solicited money, police say

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly man is facing charges after Ludlow Police say he pretended to be homeless while soliciting money on a daily basis.

According to Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas, detectives discovered that 80-year-old Richard Boyce was getting dropped off by a woman on Cherry Street, where he would allegedly hold a homeless sign and collect money.

Valadas said when confronted, Boyce tried to mislead police officers by saying he was homeless and that he used the bus service to get to Ludlow.

Valadas said Boyce eventually admitted to police that he lives in Chicopee with the woman who drops him off to panhandle in Ludlow. He also allegedly told police he was not being forced by anyone to solicit money.

Boyce is being charged with misleading a police officer, attempting to commit a crime, and soliciting on a public way.