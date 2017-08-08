Accused cop killer out of hospital, due in court Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man suspected of shooting Southport Lt. Aaron Allan is out of the hospital.

Jason Brown was accused of fatally shooting Allan multiple times after Allan attempted to assist Brown after he lost control of his vehicle.

Brown’s initial hearing is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday. He faces charges of murder and possession of marijuana.

The hearing had previously been pushed back twice due to him not being able to appear due to his injuries.

He was shot in the cheek, clavicle and arm in a gunfight with officers.

Brown had previously been convicted in Hendricks County on a minor drug charge.