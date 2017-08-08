Sample free Indiana-grown ingredients from Hoosier farmers and grab your own copy of some fresh from-the-farm recipes! In our kitchen today, Isabella Chism and Deb Walsh, from the Indiana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee share a few fun facts about Indiana-grown products and how you can get a sample taste!

Every year, the Indiana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee sponsors “Taste from Indiana Farms,” a 3-day long event during the state fair when fairgoers can sample free foods grown by Indiana farmers, as well as take home a collection of yummy recipes. The foods at the event correspond with the main commodities grown in Indiana (pork, corn, etc.), and are served by farm families from around the state. This year, the event takes place August 15-17, and August 16th is Farmers Day at the state fair.

Taste from Indiana Farms: Each year, Farm Bureau hosts an event at the Indiana State Fair called Taste from Indiana Farms. This year, Taste from Indiana Farms is August 15, 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Farm Bureau Building on the fairgrounds. Taste is the fairgoers opportunity to get free samples of locally-grown meats, fruits and vegetables directly from the farmers who grow them. This year we will be passing out free beef meatballs, pulled duck, cinnamon apple juice, lamb burgoo, pretzels, cheese and more. Our farmers have also compiled some of their favorite recipes that use local ingredients and we are going to show you a few our favorites today.

Recipe 1: Tomato & Corn Salsa

Few facts: CORN Feed corn vs. sweet corn/ white corn vs. yellow corn for tortilla chips There are more than 3,500 uses for corn products, including baby food, chewing gum, fireworks, ethanol fuel, antibiotics, paint and rust prevention TOMATOES Indiana ranks 2nd nationally for tomato production Even though tomatoes are actually fruit, it took a ruling by the Supreme Court in 1893 to make the tomato a vegetable. In the U.S., more tomatoes are consumed than any other single fruit or vegetable.



Few facts: POPCORN Indiana ranks 2 nd nationally for Popcorn production (roughly 20% of all popcorn, just behind Nebraska) Don’t expect to be able to pop the kernels from the sweet corn you buy at the grocery or the field corn you see growing along the highway. Unlike other types of corn, popcorn has a hull with just the right thickness to allow it to burst open. Popcorn plants are generally smaller than field corn, with comparatively poor stalk strength and about two-thirds the yield per plant. Indiana is also home to a few major popcorn distributers, including Pop Weaver. Final recap: Taste from Indiana Farms is August 15, 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Farm Bureau Building.



Website: https://www.infarmbureau.org/ /

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/INFarmBureau/