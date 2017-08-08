FBI agent discusses ‘Brian Kil’ investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Jay Abbot is the special agent in charge of the Indianapolis Field Office of the FBI.

His office led the year-and-a-half long investigation that led to the arrest of Buster Hernandez.

Hernandez posed as “Brian Kil” online and messaged underage victims, sextorting them to send sexually explicit videos/photos. Hernandez, when the one of victims refused to comply, posted threatening messages on social media targeting schools, its students and his victim.

Abbot stopped by Daybreak to talk about the investigation.

For more from this interview, click on the video.