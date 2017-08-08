Gadgets that are cool for back to school

Gear up to head back to school! The Gadget Gram’s David Novak shares what’s “cool for school,” from 4 years old and beyond.

Hydaway Kids Bottle

$18; www.hydawaybottle.com

Students need to stay well-hydrated throughout the day to maximize their potential in the classroom. The new 12-ounce HYDAWAY bottles are made from flexible, BPA-free, food-grade silicone. The new kid-friendly bottles are easy for little hands to grip and feature a flip-up straw for quick sips, a stable base that prevents it from tipping or spilling, and a watertight guarantee. When HYDAWAY bottles are empty, they can be folded down to just over 1-inch to easily fit in a pocket, backpack or diaper bag. The new line features bright color blocking and fun patterns designed specifically for kids, like Very Berry, Cool Breeze and Hot Lava.

Video: https://youtu.be/21BzDFZ-gNM

MEEM Memory Charger

$59.99; www.meemmemory.com

Secure your data by backing up your contacts, calendar, photos, videos, music and messages to the MEEM. Compatible with any Smartphones or Tablets, the MEEM backs up data every time the device is charged so that no personal data is ever lost. The MEEM can be used as an external storage device using it’s archive mode which allows data to be deleted from the device, freeing up storage space instantly. Available in 3 size choices including 32, 64 and 128GB variations for Android or Apple devices.

Video: https://youtu.be/h4QdotBE7Wg

Creative Outlier Earbuds

$69.99 ; www.creative.com

High-performance lightweight wireless in-ear headphones that stay secure and comfortable in your ears even when the work out gets tough. It features sweat-proof properties, a light weight design and silicone noise cancelling ear buds allowing high quality audio for every fitness performance. Connect any music device via Bluetooth for 11 hours of wireless listening on a single charge.

Video: https://youtu.be/o9yKFimI3c0

Dell XPS 13 Laptop

$799.99; www.dell.com

The Dell XPS 13 gives more screen space with less to carry. It is the smallest laptop on the planet, squeezing a 13-inch display in an 11-inch frame. Designed with the world’s first virtually borderless InfinityEdge state-of-the-art display with UltraSharp QHD+ resolution. The XPS 13 is exceptionally thin but fully-loaded with the latest Intel processors to enhance performance. Available with an optional touch display that allows the user to tap, swipe, pinch and interact with the screen. Also available in silver and rose gold.

Video: https://youtu.be/q6FPUfzV7tU

ClimateCase

$34.99; http://climatecase.com/

ClimateCase is the world’s first insulating cell phone case that prevents any Smartphone from overheating or freezing. It’s patent pending, moisture-free, eight-layer colling and heating system allows it to restore and already overheated or frozen cell phone in less than 60 seconds. Made of durable, machine washable, soft to the touch neoprene the ClimateCase will protect any phone against accidental drops and harsh weather conditions. The ClimateCase fits all brands and models of smartphones including iPhone, Samsung, LG, HTC, Sony and Motorola.

Video: https://youtu.be/_3mgirwj31I

MotoZ2Play

$408.00; www.motorola.com

The Moto Z2 Play is the second generation Moto Z Play, the thinner, lighter, faster smartphone that transforms in a snap with Moto Mods. The Moto Z Play goes beyond what any phone can do equipt with a 30-hour battery and TurboPower charging that provides up to eight hours of power in just 15 minutes. Features include a camera with dual autofocus pixels for high quality photos and one-touch navigation with intuitive controls that respond and adapt to each user.

Video: https://youtu.be/LoiHLMgpmJ8

To learn more, visit www.gadgetgram.com.