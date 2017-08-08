Get an ENTIRE back-to-school wardrobe + shoes + backpack for your child for under $30… here’s how!

Skip paying the big bucks to send your child back to school in style this year! Learn how to make smart choices and get GREAT buys with Libby Brady, of Just Between Friends.

Facts:

Back to school shopping season is one of the biggest retail shopping seasons of the year.

Stats from the National Retail Federation:

Families will collectively spend more than 75 billion on supplies, clothing and electronics

Each individual family with students K – 12 will spend an average of $673 per student (National Retail Federation)

To cut costs, many families are turning to resale events and shops for back-to-school shopping.

Just Between Friends North Indy is Aug. 9-12 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville.

Just Between Friends of North Indianapolis

Hamilton County Fairgrounds – Noblesville

Wednesday, Aug. 9th – 9am-7pm ($2 Admission – kids are free)

Thursday, Aug. 10th – 9am-7pm (Free Admission)

Friday, Aug. 11th – 9am-7pm

Saturday, Aug. 12th – 9am – 3pm (Half Price Sale)

5pm – 9pm (75% Off Sale)

Five hacks to save on back-to-school shopping

Take inventory on what you have and recycle. Let the kids redecorate what you can use again.

Turn unwanted clutter into cash by selling – some families can almost break-even or come out ahead by selling stuff that kids have outgrown.

Focus on consignment events, stores and resale shops – make a list of what you need to buy and see if you can buy it gently used.

Map out a strategy – price check online and stores having sales to get the best price.

Shop Wisely –

Shop for shoes before clothes: There are typically fewer shoes than clothing and the popular brands and sizes go quickly.

Look for New Clothing: Search for the “New with Tags” items first.

Shop Specialty Clothing First: Look for specialty items first such as school uniforms, holiday dresses, costumes etc. then shop for staples like jeans, basic shirts etc.

