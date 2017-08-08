Grandfather reacts after granddaughter hit by train

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday afternoon, Jerry Brooks paced outside Riley Hospital for Children. It appeared the grandfather needed some rest. He just left his granddaughter’s hospital room for a break.

On Monday around about 2:45 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call for help. Brooks’ granddaughter Breanna, had just been hit by a train. Crews rushed to the scene near South Lynhurst Road just south of Rockville Road.

Brooks says that Breanna and a couple of friends were playing by the tracks. She jumped on the train as it came to slow crawl, but she slipped and the train ran over her leg. This happened along a remote stretch along the track.

A neighbor got to Breanna’s side first. He turned his belt into a tourniquet to stop her from bleeding. An IMPD officer soon arrived and used his tourniquet. Firefighters, officers, and medics worked to get the girl to an ambulance. On the way to the emergency vehicle, the first responders had to walk down steep terrain and through a creek.

When Breanna arrived at the hospital, doctors listed her in critical condition. Tuesday morning she was upgraded to stable. As she opened her eyes on Tuesday, Breanna realized part of her leg had been cut off; that’s when Brooks says the tears started to flow.

During a conversation with 24-Hour News 8, Brooks praised the neighbor, police, fire, and medics who rushed to his granddaughter’s aid. He also stressed that his granddaughter, who is an honor roll student, is a great kid who just made a bad decision.

“I’d like to thank all of you for saying prayers for my granddaughter, she is doing great. She is in stable condition,” said Brooks.