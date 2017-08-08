IMPD officers bust suspects who allegedly stole over $15K in merchandise from cell phone store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three individuals are in custody after allegedly robbing an AT&T store of thousands of dollars on the northwest side.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on August 5 at the store in the 5500 block of West 86th Street after officials received reports of an armed robbery.

After responding, officials were able to locate the vehicle in connection to the robbery and soon apprehended 22-year-old Raynard Perry, 18-year-old Jordan Lyles and a 17-year-old unidentified male. Officers were able to see a handgun and stolen merchandise from AT&T inside the vehicle.

Perry was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, while Lyles was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and kidnapping. The 17-year-old faces charges of suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping and a weapons violation.

Booking photos for the suspects have not yet been made available.