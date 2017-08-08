LPGA brings a different meaning to driving on the Yard of Bricks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time since 2000, professional golf is coming back to the Brickyard.

The LPGA tees it up at the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship starting September 7.

“I think to really have people come to this new city and go. ‘oh, Indianapolis,’ and then they will go, ‘oh wow,'” LPGA golfer Danah Bordner said. “And then, we are playing at the Brickyard? This is fantastic.”

Tuesday, it was a warm-up for a local favorite at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Bordner starred in high school at Lawrence Central before playing her college golf at Indiana University.

“I came (to the Brickyard Crossing) a lot as a kid. It’s a Pete Dye Golf Course and everyone grew up with Pete Dye golf courses,” Bordner explained. “If you are from Indiana, you have played a few Pete Dye golf courses.”

With no cars on the track Tuesday, IMS gave Bordner the green light for a different drive on the Yard of Bricks.

“It’s about time we got the LPGA back here, 144 of us,” Bordner said. “It’s good to be here, we love coming back to Indianapolis. I’m so excited to show them our city.”