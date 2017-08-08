Accused cop killer out of hospital, behind bars

SOUTHPORT, Ind (WISH) — The man charged in the shooting death of Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan is out of the hospital and in jail.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released Jason Brown’s mugshot, which shows him badly injured.

Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn held back his personal feelings when looking at Brown’s picture for the first time.

“We don’t want somebody out there who shot a police officer to be running around the street. At least we know where he’s at and let that process continue,” Vaughn said.

IMPD is handling the investigation. According to police, Brown flipped his his car after driving erratically. When Allan went to help, Brown allegedly shot him multiple times. Since the incident nearly a week and a half ago, Chief Vaughn remains tight-lipped but believes Brown was unprovoked.

“Knowing that there were other people out by that car first that had moved so that the first responders could take care of business. I don’t see that,” Vaughn said.

What he does see is a department being forced to move forward without ones of its bravest leaders. A traveling memorial in the form of a police car sits outside the department. Displayed on it are the names of fallen officers throughout the state. It’ll stay at the department for the next month. Next to it, a squad car with special tribute written across it in Allan’s honor. Noticeably missing is the makeshift memorial that started right after the shooting. Allan’s squad car had been pulled over to the side of the building, where hundreds came out to drop off cards, stuffed animals and flowers. Now, although the parking lot is empty, Allan’s memory remains.

“I came in on Monday, that’s when I would’ve seen Aaron. That’s a tough day for me,” Vaughn said Tuesday.

Brown is set to make his first court appearance at 1 p.m. Wednesday. WISH-TV reached out to both Brown and his attorney. Neither wanted to comment.