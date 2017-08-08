Man in custody after allegedly robbing woman at knife-point

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a woman of money and property with a knife on Monday.

It happened just before 11 p.m. when officers were flagged down by a 20-year-old woman after she told them she was robbed by 21-year-old Ivan Malone.

Preliminary investigations showed that Milone and the victim were together inside a hotel room when Milone allegedly held a knife to the woman’s throat and took two cell phones and money. Milone then forced the victim into a bathroom before he fled the scene.

Milone was arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement and kidnapping.