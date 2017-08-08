Motorcyclist hits ladder on I-465, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcyclist was in critical condition after he struck an aluminum ladder on Interstate 465 on the city’s west side, Wayne Township Fire Department said.

The man was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

The crash occurred before 10:30 p.m. in southbound lanes of I-465 just north of Rockville Road.

Indiana State Police are investigating, the fire department said. It was uncertain whether the ladder had fallen off another vehicle.

No additional details on the man or the crash were immediately available.