Navy Week coasts into Indianapolis

The sights, the sounds, the awe of it all. Today on Indy Style, see a performance by the U.S. Fleet Forces band and learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity.

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, with 195 Navy Weeks held in 71 different U.S. markets. Indianapolis is one of only 15 cities selected for 2017. Events in Indy are scheduled from Aug. 7 through Aug. 13.

Navy Week is Monday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 13 in Indianapolis.

The U.S. Fleet Forces bands travel across the globe and are a major part of each Navy Week.

They perform at nearly 600 engagements a year.

This band has performed this year in Nova Scotia and Argentina.

Established in 1945 initially as the Atlantic Fleet Band, it is comprised of active-duty Navy musicians.

Indy events will include public performances by the Navy bands AND community work projects by USS Indiana and USS Constitution sailors AND community meetings with Rear Admiral Gary Mayes – an Indy native and Purdue graduate.

Indianapolis was last chosen for a Navy Week in 2015.

Many of the public performances and events for children will be at the Indiana State Fair so check the fair calendar. You can also see Navy divers in the dive tank and check out the Navy’s STEM programs for kids.

You can follow the Navy on social media this week with the hashtags #NavyWeek or #IndyNavyWeek

PUBLIC CALENDAR FOR NAVY WEEK EVENTS:

http://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Indianapolis

