INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities responded to a serious crash on the city’s west side Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-465 near West 38th Street around 10:30 a.m.

It appears that the accident involves a semi and another vehicle.

The crash shut down all lanes of traffic for a period of time.

The Wayne Township Fire Department tweeted that one person had to be freed from their car.

Pike & Wayne FD rescue teams working to free one person from a car. Semi vs Car incident.@ISPIndianapolis @TrafficWise @IndStatePolice pic.twitter.com/czMHQMJcAX — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) August 8, 2017